Sean Brady | 12-0 | 5’10 170 lbs. | Age 27 | Reach 72.5” | Orthodox Stance | Fighting Out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sean Brady (12-0) has never lost a fight at either the pro or amateur levels (16 in total) and he aims for his third octagon win this Saturday at UFC Vegas 8. The welterweight is coming off a six-month layoff, fitting a win over prospect Ismail Naurdiev just before COVID struck America in March. Christian “The Beast” Aguilera (14-6) will stand opposite of Brady in the octagon on Saturday night. Aguilera is fresh off his first UFC victory in June, where he made a statement win with a round one knockout on just a few days notice. On a stacked card, it’s the first fight on the prelims starting at 5 PM ET.

Brady was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey but spent his childhood in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Brady fell in love with jiu-jitsu early on, walking through Daniel Gracie’s doors at Renzo Gracie Philly and never looking back. Now still living and fighting out of the City of Brotherly Love, Sean splits time between Gracie’s and Webb Fitness & MMA to work his boxing and wrestling. His regular training partners consist of UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder and former 155 lbs champ Eddie Alvarez.

This camp has been drastically different for Sean Brady, but he keeps rolling with the punches. Both gyms he trains regularly trains at have been closed and so he gave fellow Philly native Eddie Alvarez a call and they agreed to start a backyard camp for Sean’s fight.

Including pro and amateur, Sean Brady rides a 16-fight unbeaten streak in Sin City Saturday evening. When he mixes his strong striking and ground game well, he looks like a future title contender. This fight is can’t miss and it goes down at the Apex August 29, at UFC Vegas 8.

